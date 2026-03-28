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Technical Advisory Committee formed to strengthen palliative care in Karnataka

Karnataka is taking steps to enhance the availability, accessibility, and quality of palliative care in line with the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC).
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 23:20 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 23:20 IST
BengaluruKarnatakaHealthcarePalliative care

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