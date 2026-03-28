<p>Bengaluru: The State Health Department has constituted a Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to strengthen palliative care services across Karnataka.</p>.<p>The Government of Karnataka is taking steps to enhance the availability, accessibility, and quality of palliative care in line with the National Programme for Palliative Care (NPPC).</p>.<p>As part of this effort, the state plans to adopt successful models from other regions, particularly the Keralam model. The approach implemented in Keralam has demonstrated that a public health–based, community-supported system can effectively deliver palliative care services to a large number of patients.</p>.<p>The Keralam model provides care through a combination of home-based services, outpatient care, and inpatient facilities across different levels of the healthcare system. It also incorporates trained community volunteers and digital support systems.</p>.<p>The State-level Technical Advisory Committee will be chaired by Dr Raj Kumar Khatri, former Additional Chief Secretary. Members include the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, Deputy Director (Non-Communicable Diseases), and Deputy Director (Mental Health).</p>.<p>Other members include Dr Anuradha Ganigara, Associate Professor, Department of Anesthesiology and Pediatric Palliative Medicine, Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health; Dr Yadhuraj Gowda, Professor and Head, Department of Palliative Medicine, Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology; Dr Rajani Surendra Bhat, Interventional Pulmonologist and Palliative Care Physician, Sparsh Hospitals; and Dr Nandini Vallath, Professor and Head, Department of Pain and Palliative Medicine, St John’s Medical College Hospital.</p>.<p>Additionally, one representative from a recognised non-governmental organisation working in the field of palliative care will be included.</p>.<p>The committee will serve as the primary technical advisory body for palliative care in Karnataka. It will guide the preparation, implementation, and review of the State Palliative Care Policy and related guidelines, and recommend standards, treatment protocols, and service delivery models across primary, secondary, and tertiary care levels.</p>.<p>It will also advise the government on policy matters and inter-departmental coordination, including issues related to the procurement, storage, and use of Essential Narcotic Drugs (ENDs) required for palliative care. Further, the committee will support the integration of palliative care into existing State and National Health Programmes, including the Non-Communicable Diseases Programme.</p>.<p>In addition, the committee will provide technical guidance on infrastructure development, ensure the availability of essential medicines, and promote research in the field of palliative care.</p>