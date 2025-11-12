<p>Mild delays on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/namma-metro">Namma Metro</a> disrupted rush hour on Wednesday morning.</p><p>The delays were caused due to a technical snag in one of the trains operating on the yellow line.</p> .What ails Namma Metro, Bengaluru's long-promised lifeline?.<p>Delays along the yellow line are likely to impact connecting trains.</p><p>“The snag is related to the signaling system. Our technical team is currently on the spot trying to resolve the issue. It should be fixed in some time,” said a Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) spokesperson.</p>