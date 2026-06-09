Technician electrocuted while working on power line in Bengaluru's Electronics City

<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old technician was electrocuted while carrying out maintenance work on a power pole at SBI Junction in Electronics City, South Bengaluru, officials said. </p><p>The deceased, Bandaru Esudasu, was carrying out maintenance work on an 11kv power line on June 6 when he allegedly suffered an electric shock and was left hanging from the pole. Fire and emergency personnel, along with local residents, rushed him to a private hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The family of the deceased were informed about the incident. They came down from Andhra Pradesh on Sunday and filed a complaint. </p>.Bengaluru| Domlur road white-topped around standing electricity pole, raising safety concerns.<p>Esudasu had joined GSK Power Tech Pvt Ltd, a private company, as a contract technician a week ago and stayed in Rajajinagar with co-workers.</p><p>Electronics City police have registered a case of negligence against the company, the contractor and Bescom officials for failing to take necessary safety precautions before assigning the work.</p>