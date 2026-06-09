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Technician electrocuted while working on power line in Bengaluru's Electronics City

The deceased, Bandaru Esudasu, was carrying out maintenance work on an 11kv power line on June 6 when he allegedly suffered an electric shock and was left hanging from the pole.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 05:38 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 05:38 IST
Bengaluru newselectrocutedElectronics Citytechnician

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