JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Teen arrested after 'dangerous' wheelie in Bengaluru's HSR Layout

The police action came after a viral tweet showed the rider doing the wheelie on HSR Layout's traffic-jammed 24th Main Road.
Last Updated 03 December 2023, 19:52 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: Police have tracked down a 19-year-old scooter rider, who allegedly endangered other vehicle users' lives by performing a wheelie in southeastern Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Saturday. 

The police action came after a viral tweet showed the rider doing the wheelie on HSR Layout's traffic-jammed 24th Main Road. 

Police investigations later showed that the incident had taken place around 4.30 pm. 

A police statement said the scooter belonged to Asha M, a resident of Mangammanapalya, and the rider was her son, Sudeep M. Police also found out that Sudeep's friend Manjunath occupied the pillion at the time. Sudeep appeared to be going home. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju said the suspect had been arrested. 

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 03 December 2023, 19:52 IST)
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT