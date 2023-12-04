Teen arrested after 'dangerous' wheelie in Bengaluru's HSR Layout

Bengaluru: Police have tracked down a 19-year-old scooter rider, who allegedly endangered other vehicle users' lives by performing a wheelie in southeastern Bengaluru's HSR Layout on Saturday.
The police action came after a viral tweet showed the rider doing the wheelie on HSR Layout's traffic-jammed 24th Main Road.
Police investigations later showed that the incident had taken place around 4.30 pm.
A police statement said the scooter belonged to Asha M, a resident of Mangammanapalya, and the rider was her son, Sudeep M. Police also found out that Sudeep's friend Manjunath occupied the pillion at the time. Sudeep appeared to be going home.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic, South) Shiva Prakash Devaraju said the suspect had been arrested.