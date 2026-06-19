Teen dies of heart attack while fleeing after alleged phone snatching attempt in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: An 18-year-old youth died of a heart attack while allegedly fleeing after snatching a mobile phone from a lawyer in central <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru's</a> Cubbonpet, police officials said.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Junaid, a resident of Padarayanapura.</p><p>According to police, the lawyer was walking on the road around 5.30 pm on June 17 when two youths rode up on a motorcycle and allegedly snatched his mobile phone and sped off.</p><p>As the lawyer and local residents shouted "thief, thief", a daily-wage labourer carrying a gunny bag on his head allegedly threw it at the fleeing suspects. The gunny bag hit the motorcycle, causing both riders to fall on the road.</p>.Shehnai artiste dies of heart attack while performing in Bengaluru.<p>The duo then abandoned the bike and attempted to escape on foot. While running, Junaid reportedly developed severe chest pain and sat down on the footpath. He soon collapsed and died.</p><p>Halasuru Gate <a href="https://deccanherald.com/tags/police">police</a> rushed to the spot and nabbed the other suspect, identified as Arbaz (21).</p><p>Police said Junaid had a history of heart-related ailments and had previously undergone a stent implantation procedure. </p><p>Halasuru Gate police have registered a case of unnatural death and are conducting urther investigations.</p>