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Teen dies of heart attack while fleeing after alleged phone snatching attempt in Bengaluru

Police said Junaid had a history of heart-related ailments and had previously undergone a stent implantation procedure.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 18:51 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 18:51 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaheart attack

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