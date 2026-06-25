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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Teen drills through shop wall, steals silver ornaments worth Rs 12.50 lakh in Bengaluru

According to the police, the accused using a wall cutter tool to cut open a hole, entered inside the shop and then fled with around 10 kg of silver ornaments.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 06:54 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 06:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsrobberybengaluru crimejewelleryornaments

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