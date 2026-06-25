Teen drills through shop wall, steals silver ornaments worth Rs 12.50 lakh in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Halasuru police have arrested a teenager who drilled through the wall of a shop in east Bengaluru and stole silver ornaments worth Rs 12.50 lakh, officials said on Thursday. </p><p>The arrested is Teja, 19, a school dropout from Shankarapuram, Tamil Nadu. </p><p>According to the police, using a wall cutter tool, Teja cut open a hole and entered inside the shop on Car Street, Halasuru, on April 29. He then fled with around 10 kg of silver ornaments. </p>.Two arrested for gold jewellery theft in Bengaluru; stolen goods worth Rs 1.64 crore recovered.<p>A case was registered by the Halasuru police and an investigation was launched. </p><p>During the course of investigation, the officials analysed CCTV feed and using local intelligence identified Teja as the suspect. On May 20, he was secured from Shankarpuram. </p><p>During questioning, the suspect confessed to the offence. He was produced before a court the same day and taken into police custody for 20 days. </p><p>During sustained interrogation, it was learnt that Teja's relative lived in Bengaluru and during one such recent visit he had seen the shop and decided to rob it. Since, the shop was old, he bought a wall cutter and used it to cut through the old cement bricks during the night. </p><p>"He has no past criminal history but is a school dropout and committed the robbery for his expenses as he doesn't do any work," a police officer told DH. </p><p>The suspect revealed that he sold the stolen silver ornaments to a jewellery shop in Madanur, Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Acting on the information, on June 1, the police recovered 5 kg of silver ornaments that had been sold to the jewelry shop. The suspect was produced before a court again on June 2 and remanded in judicial custody.</p>