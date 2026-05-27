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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Teen killed, worker injured in compound wall collapse during construction work in Bengaluru

The deceased was Beemesh L (17), son of Lakshmayya. The injured worker, Doolaiah (32), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 22:37 IST
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Debris at the wall collapse site in Chikka Banaswadi.
Debris at the wall collapse site in Chikka Banaswadi.

Credit: Special arrangement

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Published 26 May 2026, 22:37 IST
BengaluruIndia Newswall collapseBanaswadi

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