Teen killed, worker injured in compound wall collapse during construction work in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 17-year-old boy died and another worker was injured after a compound wall collapsed during construction work at an apartment complex in Chikka <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banaswadi">Banaswadi</a> on Monday, officials said.</p>.<p>The deceased was Beemesh L (17), son of Lakshmayya. The injured worker, Doolaiah (32), is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.</p>.<p>According to the police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm at Prudent Homes Apartment when Doolaiah, along with Beemesh and Jayamma, was digging soil beneath the compound wall to create a rainwater passage. A portion of the structure suddenly gave way and collapsed on them.</p>.<p>Beemesh, who had accompanied the labourers to the site, got trapped under the debris. He was rescued and rushed to hospital, but doctors declared him brought dead. </p><p>Doolaiah sustained injuries in the incident. Jayamma, who was assisting in the work, raised an alarm after the collapse, following which residents alerted the fire and emergency services and the local police.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that nearly four feet of the compound wall, built a couple of years ago, had collapsed while excavation work was being carried out beneath it, leading to the accident. Police said adequate safety measures were not in place at the construction site.</p>.<p>Banaswadi police have registered a case of negligence against apartment owner Prakash Babu and are further investigating the incident.</p>.<p><strong>‘Brothers were breadwinners’</strong></p>.<p>The victim’s family hails from Raichur and had been living in a shed for the past 10 years.</p>.<p>Eresh, the deceased’s brother, told DH that Beemesh had recently completed Class 9 and was preparing to enrol in Class 10. He had been taking up construction work for the past few days, earning a daily wage of Rs 900. Their father, Lakshmayya, is visually challenged, and both brothers were the family’s breadwinners.</p>