Bengaluru: Facing resistance from families, teens 'in love' lie on track, run over by train

Two minors lost their lives following parental opposition to their relationship, according to police. The deceased have been identified as Harshavardhan ( 17) from Yentaganahalli near Nelamangala, and Navya (16) from Boosandra.
On Saturday at 6 am, the couple lay down on the railway track near the Kumbapura railway gate near Ramanagara and tragically lost their lives when the Shivamogga train ran over them.
The boy was studying in PU and the girl was in class 10. They first crossed paths at a sports event, sparking the beginning of their friendship. With time, their interactions deepened, leading to regular meetings. When their parents learned about their relationship, they were cautioned and asked to set aside their feelings and focus on their studies. However, the couple was not willing to give up on their relationship.
On August 9, Navya left home for school. Harshavardhan informed his family that he would be visiting his friend. As Navya didn’t return home on August 9, her parents got in touch with Harshavardhan, who informed them that they were at his friend’s house in Magadi and would return the next day. From Magadi, the duo went to Nanjangud. On Saturday, during their journey back home, they halted at Ramanagar and made the decision to end their lives.