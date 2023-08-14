Bengaluru: Facing resistance from families, teens 'in love' lie on track, run over by train

On August 9, Navya left home for school. Harshavardhan informed his family that he would be visiting his friend. As Navya didn’t return home on August 9, her parents got in touch with Harshavardhan, who informed them that they were at his friend’s house in Magadi and would return the next day. From Magadi, the duo went to Nanjangud. On Saturday, during their journey back home, they halted at Ramanagar and made the decision to end their lives.