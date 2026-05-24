Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Tejasvi Surya writes to B-SMILE, seeks immediate disclosure of DPRs for elevated corridor projects

A B-SMILE official said that public consultations were not the norm when it comes to large-scale infrastructure projects.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 21:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 May 2026, 21:42 IST
BengaluruTejasvi SuryaIndia NewsDPR

Follow us on :

Follow Us