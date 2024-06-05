Telugu actor sent to jail for taking drugs at rave party

Telugu actor Hema Kolla, arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for taking illicit drugs at a rave party last month, has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.
Hema, 57, has been accused of taking part in a rave party at GR Farmhouse near Electronics City in southern Bengaluru on the intervening night of May 19 and 20.
The CCB, which initially arrested five people, went on to apprehend Hema on June 3; 86 participants, including the actor, are said to have tested positive for drug consumption.
Besides drug use, the actor has also been accused of misleading the police investigation by giving a false identity. The police also believe she had prior knowledge of drug consumption at the party.
Police believe a total of 101 people attended the bash.
