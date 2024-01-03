Telugu flick inspires conman to extort money from govt officials, held

Bengaluru: Inspired by a Telugu movie, a 31-year-old man from Chikkaballapur allegedly impersonated a Lokayukta officer and extorted at least Rs 62 lakh from 36 government officials since 2019.
Sreenath Reddy, a resident of Bagepalli in Chikkaballapur, has cases registered against him in Siddapura, Bengaluru’s High Grounds, and Andhra Pradesh’s Rajahmundry and Anantapur.
Reddy's deceptive technique involved a straightforward phone call. He would access government websites to find officials' contact numbers, randomly selecting targets.
Dial-and-extort method
Without giving the person time to think, he would talk about a fabricated case against them, posing as a Lokayukta officer. On realising they were falling for his story, Reddy would tell the victims that his superior officer wanted to have a chat with them, then change his voice and demand money to withdraw the case.
Police indicate that Reddy adopted this method after abandoning his previous involvement in burglaries. He had prior cases of house theft registered against him in Begur, Electronics City, Attibele, Hebbagodi, Jigani, Surya City, and Kolar Town police stations.
“Reddy wanted a more effortless way to make money and, therefore, used the dial-and-extort method,” said an investigating officer, adding: “It all started when he watched a Telugu movie in a lodge on the city outskirts.”
In November, a government additional executive engineer filed a complaint against Reddy after receiving two calls demanding money to quash a fabricated case.
The initial complaint was lodged at the Vidhana Soudha police station and later transferred to the Central Crime Branch (CCB), whose officials arrested Reddy and learnt about the modus operandi.