Temp to rise by 1°C despite light showers in next five days: IMD

While Cyclone Remal is expected to weaken in the Bay of Bengal, it will not have a particular influence on Bengaluru's weather, a scientist from the IMD said.
DHNS
Last Updated : 27 May 2024, 21:41 IST
Bengaluru: The mercury is likely to increase by one degree Celsius in Bengaluru in the next five days, but the city will see reduced or light showers associated with gusty winds until May 30, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

While Cyclone Remal is expected to weaken in the Bay of Bengal, it will not have a particular influence on Bengaluru's weather, a scientist from the IMD told DH

However, he added that the maximum temperature in the coming week is likely to be around 33 to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will range between 23 and 24 degrees Celsius, which is slightly higher than normal temperatures. 

According to the IMD, both the fluctuation of the temperature and light thundershowers are a result of the absence of monsoon systems in the Kerala coast for the next four days. However, the southwest monsoon is expected to arrive in Karnataka by June 5. 

Published 27 May 2024, 21:41 IST
