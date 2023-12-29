Temple dance show back after 42 years

‘Navasandhi’ is based on a manuscript that can be traced back to the Devadasis in south India. Bhudda Dev, a nattuvanar (one who conducts the music ensemble for dance), had received the manuscript from his ancestors. “Devadasis would perform this dance during festivals and ceremonies like Brahmotsavam, when a small replica of the main deity was taken out on a procession on the streets,” she says. The Devadasis would dance in veneration of the central deity as well as the eight directional deities, believed to be the guardians of the eight directions. “Sandhi means a designated area. ‘Navasandhi’ refers to nine areas,” explains Veena.