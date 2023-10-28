Temple priests’ federation to hold mega convention in February 

At a press conference on Friday, federation members placed 13 demands such as providing insurance coverage to temple employees and officials, pension, health cards, security, housing for priests and attendants of 'C' grade temples, installing CCTV cameras in all temples, free electricity to 'B' and 'C' grade Muzrai temples, annulling retirements for priests of Muzrai temples, and aiding overall development of all temples in the state.