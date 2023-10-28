JOIN US
Temple priests’ federation to hold mega convention in February 

At a press conference on Friday, federation members placed 13 demands such as providing insurance coverage to temple employees and officials.
Last Updated 27 October 2023, 22:17 IST

The Akhila Karnataka Hindu Devalayagala Archakara-Agamikara Matthu Upadhivantara Okkuta (All Karnataka Hindu Temples' Priests and Officers' Professional Federation) will organise a mega convention in February 7, 2024, to mark their golden jubilee.

At a press conference on Friday, federation members placed 13 demands such as providing insurance coverage to temple employees and officials, pension, health cards, security, housing for priests and attendants of 'C' grade temples, installing CCTV cameras in all temples, free electricity to 'B' and 'C' grade Muzrai temples, annulling retirements for priests of Muzrai temples, and aiding overall development of all temples in the state.

They are considering hosting the convention at either Town Hall or Palace Grounds. "We will submit our requests to Muzrai Minister Ramalinga Reddy in two days. We hope he will help fulfil our demands," KS N Dikshith, the federation’s chief organising secretary, said.

(Published 27 October 2023, 22:17 IST)
