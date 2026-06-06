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Temporary measures planned for flood-prone Gali Anjaneya Temple Road

'During the monsoon, water should be pumped into Vrishabhavathi Valley to ensure that the road remains free from flooding and that necessary precautionary measures are taken,' Rao said.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 20:04 IST
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