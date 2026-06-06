Temporary measures planned for flood-prone Gali Anjaneya Temple Road

<p>Bengaluru: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao has directed Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) officials to construct a temporary catchment pit and install a pumping system near Gali Anjaneya Temple Road, a stretch that experiences flooding during heavy rainfall.</p>.<p>"During the monsoon, water should be pumped into Vrishabhavathi Valley to ensure that the road remains free from flooding and that necessary precautionary measures are taken,” Rao said.</p>.<p>Rao noted that asphalting work on the Gali Anjaneya Temple flyover road has been completed and instructed officials to expedite all road development and asphalting works being undertaken under Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) funding.</p>.<p>Observing that a 66-kV Bescom power line passes through Vrishabhavathi Valley near the Gali Anjaneya Temple, Rao directed Bescom officials to relocate the line immediately.</p>.Find lasting solution to Banerghatta Road waterlogging: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao.<p>"The Bescom power line obstructing Vrishabhavathi Valley could lead to waste accumulation during heavy rainfall, resulting in backflow and waterlogging,” he said.</p>.<p>Rao also instructed officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) and BWCC to jointly prepare a plan to address flooding in the flood-prone stretch near the Mysuru Road–Kengeri corridor.</p>.<p>During an inspection on Friday, Rao reviewed the progress of white-topping works on the 3.8-km stretch from Vijayanagar Telephone Exchange, via Shobha Hospital and Moodalapalya, to Nagarabhavi Circle in Govindarajanagar Division.</p>.<p>"As the road is narrow, traffic has been restricted and the work is being carried out in phases. The first phase, covering 250 metres, has commenced, and officials have been instructed to complete it at the earliest,” a BWCC statement said.</p>.<p>Rao also inspected ongoing works on New BEL Road and directed officials to remove all unauthorised advertisement boards.</p>