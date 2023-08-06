Home
Terror suspects remanded in judicial custody

Their police custody ended on Saturday. The CCB presented them before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.
Last Updated 06 August 2023, 07:04 IST

The six men, arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) for allegedly plotting terrorist attacks in Bengaluru, have been remanded in judicial custody.

Syed Suhel Khan, 24, from Sultanpalya, Mohammed Umar, 29, and Zahid Tabrez, 25, both from Kodigehalli; and Syed Mudassir Pasha, 28, from Dinnur Main Road, and Mohammed Fizal Rabbani, 30, from Fraser Town, were arrested on July 18.

Their police custody ended on Saturday. The CCB presented them before the court, which remanded them in judicial custody.

A senior CCB police officer said a lot of information had been gathered from the suspects and said more people were involved.

(Published 06 August 2023, 07:04 IST)
