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Tesla strengthens India presence with new Bengaluru experience centre

Tesla said the launch reflects its broader push to cater to the growing demand for electric mobility in India.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 13:10 IST
Business NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsTesla

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