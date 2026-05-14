<p>Bengaluru: Tesla on Wednesday opened its first experience centre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru’s</a> Whitefield, marking a major expansion for the Elon Musk-led <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tesla">electric vehicle</a> maker’s presence in India.</p><p>The new facility, located in the city’s prominent IT corridor, will allow customers to experience both the Tesla Model Y and the newly-launched Model Y L, with the latter priced from Rs 61.99 lakh. </p><p>Tesla said the launch reflects its broader push to cater to the growing demand for electric mobility in India.</p>.Tesla Model Y L launched in India: Check price, range and features of new six-seater SUV.<p>Alongside the experience centre, the company also announced the start of after-sales service operations in Whitefield to strengthen customer support and ownership experience in Bengaluru.</p><p>The Model Y L is positioned as a premium family-focused electric SUV featuring a three-row, six-seat layout. </p><p>According to Tesla, the vehicle offers a WLTP-certified range of up to 681 km and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 5.0 seconds. The SUV also provides up to 2,539 litres of cargo capacity, while the redesigned cabin is aimed at maximising passenger headroom, legroom and overall comfort.</p><p>Tesla highlighted the safety credentials of both the Model Y and Model Y L, noting that the vehicles have received top safety ratings from several global testing agencies.</p><p>The company also emphasised its fast-charging capabilities, stating that Tesla Supercharging can add up to 288 km of range to the Model Y L in just 15 minutes. Home-charging support will also be available in India to enhance convenience for EV owners and support long-distance travel.</p><p>“The seamless ‘Plug In, Charge and Go’ experience enables convenient and stress-free long-distance travel, making electric mobility practical for everyday use,” the company said in a statement.</p><p>Tesla India Country Head Sharad Agarwal said the company currently operates experience centres in Mumbai, Gurugram and Delhi, apart from the newly-opened Bengaluru outlet. </p><p>Tesla also runs service and body shop facilities across Mumbai, Gurugram, Pune and Delhi, with plans to expand its network further in the country.</p>