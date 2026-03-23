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Texas LPG tanker reaches New Mangalore Port; multiple vessels expected in coming days

The LPG tanker with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes had sailed out of Port of Nederland, Texas, in the United States of America on February 14.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 21:46 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 21:46 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsLPG

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