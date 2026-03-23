<p>Mangaluru: Pyxis Pioneer, a LPG tanker sailing under the flag of Singapore called on New Mangalore Port on Sunday morning. The LPG tanker with a gross tonnage of 47,236 tonnes had sailed out of Port of Nederland, Texas, in the United States of America on February 14. </p><p>It will unload 16,714 MT of LPG for Aegis Logistics Ltd at the Port and will sail out on Monday morning, as per NMP Authority’s Daily Vessel Position.</p>.<p>Russian oil-laden tanker— Aqua Titan that called on Saturday night completed unloading 96099.80 MT of crude oil at Single Mooring Point (SPM) of MRPL on Sunday, NMPA sources informed <span class="italic">DH</span>. The vessel with Urals cargo that it loaded from a Baltic Sea port in late January had set sail for Rizhao port in China, and changed course in Southeast Asia and headed New Mangalore port.</p>.<p>Another LPG tanker Apollo Ocean likely to call on New Mangalore Port on March 25 to discharge 26,687 MT of LPG for Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and Bharat Petroleum corporation Ltd. The vessel, sailing under the Vietnam flag, has gross tonnage of 46,025 MT.</p>.<p>According to NMP Authority’s Daily Vessel Position, MRPL is expected to receive multiple consignments in the coming days. The vessel Oasis is scheduled to deliver 99,900 MT of crude on Monday.</p>.<p>Vessel Bourbon, is expected on March 24 with 20,000 MT of ATF (L), and vessel Qiu Chi, also due on March 24 is carrying 35,000 MT of motor spirit (L) for MRPL. With multiple vessels lined up, it is likely to provide some respite to fuel supply chains, said a source.</p>