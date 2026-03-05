Thalassemia patients press for job quota under Disabilities Act

<p>Patients of thalassemia don’t just battle the disease, but are also fighting for reservation in government jobs and grappling with a <br>lack of quality medicines in government hospitals after Covid. </p>.<p>The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, provides reservation in jobs for people with disability of more than 40%.</p>.<p>However, people with blood disorders such as hemophilia, thalassemia and sickle cell anemia were not included in the reservation despite repeated requests to central and state governments. </p>.<p>“If we are not getting benefits, there is no point in being under the Act. Unlike other disabilities, we cannot quantify such disorders as a percentage to prove it to the government. We have been continuously asking for reservation as this will ease discrimination and increase employment opportunities, but there has been no response,” Gagandeep Singh Chandok, president of Thalassaemia and Sickle Cell Society of Bangalore, told DH. </p>.Disability rights live in court orders, still absent from government files.<p>Dr Rasmi Palassery, consultant, department of medical oncology, said, “Like deafness, blindness, or locomotive disability, we can’t gauge the disability. These are genetic disorders. There are many associated health issues and the patients receive regular blood transplantation. But there is no job reservation”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">This is probably because of the failure to understand the challenges faced by patients with blood disorders. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Cases have been filed in the Supreme Court, but judgements are awaited, she said. </p>.<p class="bodytext">A thalassaemia patient said, “Blood transfusion and medicines are expensive and employment is a necessity for us. Though there is a law against discrimination, enforcement is weak and people do not employ us easily. Reservation is a hope”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">On treatment and costs, Dr Anoop P, senior consultant hematologist, said, “Depending on severity, blood transfusion is needed every 4 to 6 weeks. The blood transfusion per session costs about Rs 4,000, and the donor’s blood needs to be screened thoroughly for any infections and HIV”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Employer understanding, family support and access to good healthcare are necessary for patients to complete their education, work in professional fields and lead independent lives, he added. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The society president said the quality of iron chelation tablets provided in government hospitals had declined after Covid. </p>.<p class="bodytext">“The medicines available after Covid are generic medicines unlike good quality medicines we received before Covid. Also, the supply chain was uninterrupted earlier, now there are discrepancies,” Gagandeep said.</p>