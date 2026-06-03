<p class="bodytext">Every year, as summer holidays end and new textbooks arrive in homes across Bengaluru, parents brace themselves for the tedious task of wrapping school books. For M Afreen Rizba, however, it has become a thriving seasonal business. Operating from her home near Bannerghatta Road, the 35-year-old artist, baker and entrepreneur spends the school reopening season neatly wrapping textbooks for families across the city. What began in 2021 as a favour for a family friend soon turned into Wasafi Inks, a venture she now runs with some help from her husband, A Waseem Ahmed.</p>.<p class="bodytext">“My friend told me how much stress it took away,” Afreen recalls. “That’s when I realised many parents probably needed this help.” This year alone, Wasafi Inks wrapped over 2,000 books for more than 50 customers in just 20 days. The business also received a boost after one of Afreen’s Instagram reels showcasing the process garnered nearly 90,000 views.</p>.Bengaluru: Building bonds over handbound books.<p class="bodytext">A typical set contains 30 to 35 textbooks and takes about two to three hours to complete, though urgent orders are often turned around much faster. Afreen recalls wrapping 17 books in just 30 minutes for a student who needed them before school the next day. Prices range from Rs 300 to Rs 700, depending on the number of books and materials required, with books beyond 50 in a set charged at an additional Rs 10 each.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Afreen utilises a hyperlocal delivery service for book deliveries and returns, passing the shipping costs on to her customers.</p>.<p class="bodytext">She has noticed a growing number of fathers reaching out for help. “Many tell me that it takes a huge load off their shoulders,” she explains and adds that recently, a few single parents have also approached her. One such customer, Anil (name changed), says, “The service helped save time and reduce stress, and the books were wrapped with great attention to detail,” he says. Among her customers is Karen, a corporate project manager. Despite living quite a distance from Bannerghatta Road, she chose the service because it saved time. “The wrapping was completed within a day, and the pricing was reasonable.” Another single father, who is a healthcare professional, says he will use the service every year as it saves him time.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Visit @wasafiinks on Instagram.</p>