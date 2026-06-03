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The book-wrapper Bengaluru parents swear by

M Afreen Rizba has built a business around a task many families grumble about
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 23:35 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 23:35 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

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