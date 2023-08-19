The boy from Bangladesh

After three months of doing everything that I could do, I gave up. But five years on, every time I drive past that street in south Bengaluru that is prone to accidents, I still think of Amir. Has he been rescued? The optimist in me wants to believe that I did not endanger his life and that he had got down from my car before being noticed by informers like street vendors. Sometimes, pessimism takes over. But as I look back at the journey, I deeply admire the people and organisations that rise above self-interest and take up collective action as a way of life. After all, inaction is collusion.