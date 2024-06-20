The brains behind Bengaluru’s blossoms

After completing training, he wished to serve in British India, and therefore, joined the service of the Maharaja of Gaikwad and served as superintendent of the government gardens from April 1893 to 1907. In the same period, he offered consultations to officials of princely states like Kapurthala and Cooch Behar. He gained much experience in landscape gardening, plant life, and especially in economic botany. In 1907, he was appointed the superintendent of the government gardens in Princely Mysore.