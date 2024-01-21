The CBD paradox: Abundance of funds, questionable priorities

“If the stretch is under distress, we have to first asphalt the road and then provide a layer of concrete on top,” BBMP’s engineer-in-chief BS Prahlad told DH. He said the outlying areas not getting adequate funds is a lie. “Since the outer areas are yet to fully get water supply and sanitary lines and that requires digging up of roads, we have not included those roads for white-topping” he said.