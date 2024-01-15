The curious case of stamps: One man's scrap, another man's obsession

"If I hadn’t started collecting stamps, I would never have found out about the tin can mail system in Tonga (a tiny island near Fiji), for instance. Until the 1940s, people there used to put their mails in sealed tin cans and float them into the sea, as there were no beaches for boats to dock. These were then picked up by passing ships. With philately, general knowledge will certainly grow in leaps and bounds," says Ammunje.