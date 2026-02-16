<p>Bengaluru: For years, being overweight, having a weak heart, or struggling with sleep (apnoea) were seen as separate issues, mostly blamed on poor diet or lack of exercise.</p>.<p>Bengaluru researchers now show that, for some, all three stem from a single genetic disorder.</p>.<p>They call this condition DOSA — an acronym for dilated cardiomyopathy (heart weakening), obesity, and sleep apnoea.</p>.<p>The team, led by Prof Dhandapany at BRIC-inStem, began by studying a family at the Jayadeva Institute with severe heart and metabolic issues. Their DNA revealed a "glitch" in the 'KCNA2' gene.</p>.<p>This gene acts as a gatekeeper for potassium, keeping the heart beating steadily. In DOSA, these "gates" get trapped inside the cell — causing a biological traffic jam.</p>.<p>This triggers a false alarm in the RAC1-ERK pathway, which stays permanently ON. The result: a weaker heart, excess fat storage, and disrupted sleep.</p>.<p>To confirm it was not a local issue, the Bengaluru team worked with scientists in Estonia. They identified people across the world with the same genetic glitch and symptoms. DOSA is a global condition, not limited to one region.</p>.<p><strong>Simple solution</strong></p>.<p>The breakthrough is not just the discovery, but a possible cure.</p>.<p>Researchers grew "beating heart cells" and 3D organoid models from patients' skin cells and tested Simvastatin — a common, affordable cholesterol drug.</p>.<p>In the lab, the drug halted the harmful reaction, improved heart function, reduced body fat, and even aided sleep.</p>.<p><strong>Why this is a gamechanger </strong></p>.<p>This Made-in-India research lifts the stigma for patients who struggle with weight and heart issues despite healthy habits. Sometimes, biology, not behaviour, is the culprit.</p>.<p>More clinical trials are needed before Simvastatin (a common, affordable cholesterol drug) can be prescribed for DOSA, but this research offers new hope. Understanding our DNA may lead to simple, affordable treatments for complex diseases.</p>