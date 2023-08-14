The troubling reality of Bengaluru's school vans

In 2013, the transport department notified the Karnataka Motor Vehicles (Conditions for Vehicles Engaged in Transport of Schoolchildren) Rules. The rules stipulate that no motor vehicles can be used as transport vehicles unless the owners and drivers possess a contract carriage permit that will allow them to commercialise their vehicles.

A year later, the department ratified the rules in a circular, laying out the specifications that vehicles ferrying schoolchildren must follow. It clarified that if it is a hired bus, it must prominently display an “On School Duty” sign.

To this day, there exists no provision that legalises private vehicles to modify their vehicles and ferry school children on a fixed fare. This means that all whiteboard private vehicles are operating illegally, right under the noses of the responsible authorities.

The existing rules in the notification specify the colour, size and seating capacity of these school buses that private vehicles do not adhere to. School cabs must be closed-body vehicles with a hardtop and not a canvas hood, ruling out the possibility of using even yellow-board auto-rickshaws as vehicles to ferry schoolchildren.

Besides ensuring that all such buses have horizontal grills over windows and reliable door locks, no retrofitting can be made to flout the seating capacity, a violation that is often observed in school vans piling up more than 20 children and making them sit on makeshift seats wherever possible in the vehicle.

The rules also explain the need for a school cabs safety committee, which should ideally exist in each school involving parents, school administration and transport representatives, but this is rarely the case, noted D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Associated Management of Private Schools in Karnataka.

These committees should look into the safe transportation of children and decide on mutually agreed-upon transportation fees and the routes each van must take. This, too, is a provision that covers only registered yellow-board-bearing yellow buses, not private vehicles.