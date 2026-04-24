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Their discount, our loss: Bengaluru eateries flag hidden discounts by food delivery platforms

The duopoly makes it harder to resolve the problem.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 03:36 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 21:29 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaZomatoSwiggy

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