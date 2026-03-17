<p>Bengaluru: Public Works Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/satish-jarkiholi">Satish Jarkiholi</a> told the Karnataka Assembly on Monday that the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) is “not responding” to communication from the government. The minister was replying to a question by Yeshwantpur MLA S T Somashekar who sought action against NICE for various transgressions. </p><p>“There are problems,” Satish said. “They [NICE] hike the toll without informing us. They go to court whenever we issue any notice. A permanent solution will emerge only after the Cabinet sub-committee under the home minister submits its report,” he said. </p><p>Somashekar said NICE collected Rs 10 crore daily. “They’re enjoying the money. As per law, NICE should white-top the road before enhancing toll rates. But they don’t care for the government,” the MLA said.</p>