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'There are problems': NICE 'not responding' to govt, says Minister Satish Jarkiholi

Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi said Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) was “not responding” to communication from the state government.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 22:57 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 22:57 IST
BengaluruKarnataka Newssatish jarkiholiNICE

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