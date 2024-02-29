Think-tank dialogue discusses roadmap for ties between India and Russia

Bengaluru: India and Russia are in position to leverage their history of strong bilateral ties to advance multiple areas of collaboration, delegates at an expert-level dialogue said here on Wednesday.

The Vishwa Samvada 2024, a two-day India-Russia Track II dialogue hosted by REVA University, saw talks and panel discussions that explored the possibilities of strengthening strategic ties between the two countries.

Feodor Voitolovsky, director, Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations – IMEMO, told reporters that the dialogue presented a new opportunity to develop a connection between expert communities in the two countries.

Voitolovsky noted that the international sanctions on Russia that followed the war in Ukraine did not have a significant economic fallout and cited the surge in trade turnover between India and Russia – $ 65 billion in 2023. Considering that the figure was around $ 8 billion for many years, India’s decision to continue trade ties with Russia has proved rational and has served India’s interests, he said.