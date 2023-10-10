Think tank fields artists’ collective to inspire climate action

The Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) is bringing together artists and communicators to steer concerted climate action that draws on “emotional responses” to the global crisis.

The non-profit research organisation, which develops technology-powered solutions to developmental issues, is probing how a “communication failure” could have also contributed to climate inaction and exploring how artists’ understanding of climate change could help devise effective mitigation strategies.

The idea, the facilitators of the eARTh initiative said, is to have art break the rigours of top-down communication and move people to act, to make climate action a more participatory process.

On October 14, environmental artists working across mediums will assemble at the Bangalore International Centre to set the project in motion.

Sreerekha Pillai, head of CSTEP’s communication and policy engagement team, underlined the transformative powers of art. “This initiative is an attempt to tap into the power of art to create conversations around climate change in society and to help people make climate-conscious decisions. Climate tipping points are closer than once thought and if we have to make a real difference, we have to act now,” she said.

The event on Saturday will feature musician and composer Vasu Dixit, author and lake conservationist Usha Rajagopalan, artist Gigi Scaria, photojournalist NP Jayan, Aravani Art Project founder and creative director Poornima Sukumar, stand-up comedian and podcaster Sundeep Rao, and singer-songwriter Anoushka Maskey.