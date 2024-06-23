Bengaluru: Dr Shyama Narang Foundation, Bangalore, in collaboration with NIMHANS, is hosting the third annual conference on Motor Neuron Disease on June 26. This conference, themed "Awareness, Care, and Management of MND/ALS," aims to address critical issues surrounding this condition.

The event seeks to shed light on motor neurone diseases, a group of progressive neurological disorders that impact motor neurons controlling essential activities like walking, breathing, speaking, and swallowing.

Motor neurone diseases encompass conditions such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, progressive bulbar palsy, primary lateral sclerosis, progressive muscular atrophy, spinal muscular atrophy, Kennedy's disease, and post-polio syndrome. Presently, there is no known cure, affecting approximately three to four individuals per lakh in the population, although exact figures are uncertain due to the absence of a National Registry for this disease.

Despite ongoing research and clinical trials, significant strides in drug discovery remain challenging. This year's conference focuses on developing a comprehensive disease management strategy that prioritizes the needs of individuals impacted by MND/ALS. Patients have been invited to participate, providing them exposure to multidisciplinary approaches in disease care and management.

The conference will feature experts from NIMHANS specializing in various therapies, including physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, music therapy, dietetics, assistive devices, and palliative care. These specialists will address the diverse needs of MND patients, ensuring a patient-centric approach throughout the event.

Given the rarity of MND and its impact on specialized fields such as physiotherapy, speech-language pathology, and palliative care, the conference has extended invitations to practitioners and postgraduate students from various colleges. Attendees will have the opportunity to observe demonstrations by NIMHANS' expert teams on the care, treatment, and management of MND patients

The conference is also available online. For registration the following is provided: mndtrust.co.in