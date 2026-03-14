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This glaucoma variant is severe enough to cause blindness, warn doctors

Dr Amod Nayak, head of clinical services at an eye hospital in Bengaluru, explained the difference between regular and neovascular glaucoma.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 22:53 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 22:53 IST
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