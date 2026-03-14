<p>Bengaluru: Ophthalmologists are raising concerns over neovascular glaucoma, a severe secondary form of glaucoma caused by abnormal blood vessel growth in the eye that can lead to vision loss.</p>.<p>Dr Amod Nayak, head of clinical services at an eye hospital in Bengaluru, explained the difference between regular and neovascular glaucoma.</p>.<p>"Neovascular glaucoma occurs when abnormal blood vessels grow on the iris and drainage angles of the eye, blocking fluid outflow and causing a rapid rise in eye pressure."</p>.Bomb remark lands IndiGo passenger in trouble at Bengaluru airport.<p>He said neovascular glaucoma is often linked to conditions such as diabetes or retinal vein occlusion, unlike traditional glaucoma, which is usually related to gradual pressure buildup. It can leave the patient with a painful blind eye.</p>.<p>India faces a major eye health challenge with preventable blindness across all age groups. The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that approximately 63 million people are visually impaired, including eight million who are totally blind.</p>.<p>Neovascular glaucoma is asymptomatic in the early stages, making early detection difficult.</p>.<p>Dr Shruthi S, a glaucoma consultant, said: "The early stages are asymptomatic. Pain appears only in later stages, which will by then be very difficult to treat blindness. It is mostly the result of diabetic neuropathy. People with diabetes need regular eye checkups. During the Covid pandemic, many people could not get their eyes checked, which increased the cases of neovascular glaucoma."</p>.<p>Regarding tests available to understand glaucoma, Dr Ajinkya Deshmukh, consultant ophthalmologist, said: "Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) is extremely valuable as it helps doctors assess the structure of the optic nerve in detail, including thickness and any early nerve damage. Visual field analysis evaluates the function of the optic nerve by detecting any loss of peripheral vision. Together, it provides a comprehensive understanding of both structural and functional changes in glaucoma."</p>.<p>Heredity is another contributing factor to glaucoma, Dr Sujani Shroff, glaucoma consultant, said. "When patients are diagnosed with glaucoma, we immediately advise them to have their blood relatives checked."</p>