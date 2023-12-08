This is where netas and their strategists polish their politics

A Bengaluru institution is running online courses to groom politicians, political consultants, and campaigners. It teaches the art of political speeches, image building on social media, cadre management, voter psychology, data analytics, and strategies to win the elections.
School of Politics, HSR Layout, has seen 6,500 enrolments and 63% course completion rate. It usually sees sign-ups from five categories of people — commoners who are keen on politics; party workers who want to climb the ladder; ministers who want to win the polls; people interested in political consultancy and real estate professionals who want to be in the good books of ministers.
They get maximum sign-ups from towns in and around Pune and Hyderabad. “But the demand spikes anytime any state is going for elections,” says Abhimanyu Bharti, who started the School with Ayush Jain in 2022. “At least three OSDs (officers on special duty) to chief ministers, some MLAs and numerous Zilla Parishad leaders have taken the course,” he claims.
Age of informed politics
The duo started the School to address the knowledge and skill gap, which they had seen among MLAs down to booth-level staff. They have designed the training, drawing lessons from their stints with political consultancy, social campaigning, and startups.
Abhimanyu explains the ‘gap’: “People become MLAs but often don’t know what the role entails, what powers it gives them, and what limitations it comes with. Secondly, their circle of support is inadequate. Politics works on trust and politicians tend to keep trusted people closer to them than those who are skilled and informed.”
Pointing out another gap, he says while Indian politicians know the larger picture, it’s the micro details they overlook. “A four-time MLA and ex-deputy chief minister did not know what the population of a certain caste was in his constituency. We had the numbers — 18,000. Politicians need to know their people and be equipped with data,” says Abhimanyu. But the ecosystem is changing. Politics in India is becoming more organised and parties are hiring political strategies and their bouquet of services. “In 2013, India had three political consulting agencies. Today, the number has surpassed 200,” he shares.
But what is the School’s ultimate objective — to mentor politicians for public welfare or to just help them win? “Politics has always been about the tussle for power. It’s not for the betterment of anything. We teach them how to gain power and progress. But we believe informed politicians can make effective decisions,” he explains.