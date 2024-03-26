3 arrested after altercation over auto parking

Bengaluru: Police have arrested three people in southern Bengaluru after an altercation between two communities over parking an auto-rickshaw.
However, the police, who identified the trio as 50-year-old Mohammed Karim, 24-year-old Mohammed Taha, and 29-year-old Afrid Pasha, ruled out a communal angle to the clash.
They said Taha’s relative Naushad and the complainant Sukumar were neighbours. All three are auto drivers.
On Sunday evening, Naushad’s rickshaw was parked in a narrow lane in Pragatipura where they reside. Sukumar objected to it and an argument ensued.
Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered as namaz was underway at a nearby mosque. However, they were just onlookers and not involved in the incident, the police said. “There was no fight, just some pushing and shoving,” a police officer said.
The officer added that a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including unlawful assembly. Investigations are on.
Post on X deleted
Soon after the incident, BJP MP Pratap Simha shared the video on X (formerly Twitter). “The incident, which took place in Blr Kumaraswamy Layout, was brought to the notice of Blr Commissioner Dayanand Sir. Wake up Hindus (sic),” the MP wrote in the now-deleted post.
(Published 25 March 2024, 21:49 IST)