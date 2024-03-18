Three arrested for assaulting Bengaluru shopkeeper over ‘loud music’

Bengaluru: Three people were arrested by the Halasuru Gate police for allegedly assaulting a shopkeeper over playing loud music in Central Bengaluru on Sunday. The suspects were identified as Suleman, Shah Nawaz and Rohit, all aged between 20 and 25, well-placed police sources confirmed to DH.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday evening at an electronics store at Siddannagalli. Police sources said that six people approached the shopkeeper and argued with him over loud music.

Unverified CCTV footage showed the shopkeeper and the suspects trading blows as a melee broke out.

Subsequently, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Halasuru Gate police station against Suleman, Shah Nawaz, Rohit, Dyanish, Taruna and others under IPC Sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

Meanwhile, social media was rife with claims that that alleged assault happened over the playing of Hanuman Chalisa. However, DH has learnt that the police investigation did not find substantial proof to support the accusation, and the FIR did not mention said allegation.