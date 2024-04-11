Three arrested for attempted murder of hospital staffer in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Kamakshipalya police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder a 30-year-old technician at a government hospital due to disagreements at the workplace.

The arrested have been identified as Shridhar A, 48, from KR Puram; Siddesh G, 25, from Chitradurga; and Nitesh alias Shivu, 24, from Shivamogga.

According to the investigators, on April 3, the complainant Chandrakanth was attacked by Shivu with a machete near Sunkadakatte while waiting for a bus. Shivu assaulted Chandrakanth with the weapon, causing injuries to his head and shoulder. A friend immediately shifted Chandrakanth to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger, according to the police.