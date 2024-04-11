Three arrested for attempted murder of hospital staffer in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Kamakshipalya police have arrested three men for allegedly attempting to murder a 30-year-old technician at a government hospital due to disagreements at the workplace.
The arrested have been identified as Shridhar A, 48, from KR Puram; Siddesh G, 25, from Chitradurga; and Nitesh alias Shivu, 24, from Shivamogga.
According to the investigators, on April 3, the complainant Chandrakanth was attacked by Shivu with a machete near Sunkadakatte while waiting for a bus. Shivu assaulted Chandrakanth with the weapon, causing injuries to his head and shoulder. A friend immediately shifted Chandrakanth to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be out of danger, according to the police.
Chandrakanth told the police that the attacker was accompanied by his colleague. The police swiftly arrested the colleague, Shridhar, and the co-conspirator, Siddesh. Following confirmed leads, Shivu was later apprehended in Tumakuru.
According to the police, Shridhar and Chandrakanth were colleagues at a government hospital in South Bengaluru. About two weeks prior to the attack, Shridhar verbally abused a student under Chandrakanth’s training. Chandrakanth advised the student to report the incident to the
department head.
Enraged by Chandrakanth’s intervention, Shridhar allegedly threatened his life and conspired with the other suspects to orchestrate Chandrakanth’s murder.
Police said Shivu is a habitual offender who was allegedly paid Rs 1 lakh as a contract fee to execute the murder. An FIR has been filed at the Kamakshipalya police station under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (acts done by several persons with a common intention).
(Published 10 April 2024, 22:42 IST)