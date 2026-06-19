Three arrested for creating, circulating obscene visuals of Kantara actor Rukmini Vasanth

<p>The Karnataka Cyber Command on Friday announced the arrest of three people who allegedly created and circulated obscene visuals of actor Rukmini Vasanth using Artificial Intelligence (AI). </p><p>The arrested are Ravikumar, 24, from Chilakamukhi village in Bagalkot district; Chandrakanth, 33, from Kamakshipalya, Bengaluru; and Ranjith, 25, from Nagasandra, Bengaluru. </p><p>The Cyber Command investigators acted after a case was registered at Cyber Crime Police Station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> recently following a complaint by Rukmini, popularly known for her role in the movie Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1. </p>.Woman strangled 'by live-in partner' she met through Instagram in Malleswaram.<p>Police invoked relevant sections under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form and word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty of a woman. </p><p>During the investigation, Cyber Command officials found that objectionable images and videos created using <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ai">AI </a>had been circulated on social media "with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner". </p><p>"Such acts caused harm to her reputation and personal privacy, subjected her to mental harassment, and misrepresented her before the public," the Cyber Command said in a statement. </p>.Bengaluru cops bust drug racket, recover narcotics and e-cigarettes worth Rs 8 crore in raid.<p>A special team was set up and based on the evidence collected, the three suspects were arrested. From them, three mobile phones used to commit the alleged offence were seized. </p><p>They were produced before a court and further probe is ongoing, the Cyber Command said. The investigation was overseen by Pronab Mohanty, Director General of Police (DGP), CID and Cyber Command, Karnataka.</p>