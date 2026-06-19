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Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three arrested for creating, circulating obscene visuals of Kantara actor Rukmini Vasanth

Cyber Command officials found that objectionable images and videos created using AI had been circulated on social media 'with the intention of portraying the complainant in a derogatory manner.'
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 15:42 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 15:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsCyber crime

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