<p>Bengaluru: The Byadarahalli police have arrested three people who posed as the police and robbed a businessman in Bengaluru, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>The arrested are Nagendra K, 36, a driver from Hassan; Sheikh Ahmed, 31, and Babajaan, 27, both drivers from Shivamogga. </p><p>Police said Nagendra had 16 past cases against him, including two murders, while Ahmed and Babajaan had 20, including one murder, and one case, respectively. </p><p>According to the police, the victim, H Hombalayya, 53, a real estate businessman from Magadi Road, lodged a complaint on February 16, stating that in the afternoon of that day, while he and his wife were at home, they heard someone ringing the bell. When they checked the CCTV footage, they saw a man in a police uniform. </p><p>Believing him to be a police officer, Hombalayya opened the main door remotely and allowed him inside. "The person introduced himself as a Police Sub-Inspector from Yelahanka Police Station and stated that he needed to check the CCTV footage of the house in connection with a case. When the complainant said that he did not know how to operate the CCTV monitor, the uniformed person said he also did not know how to operate it and called another person known to him to assist," the police said in a statement. </p><p>"When the accomplice arrived and pretended to operate the CCTV monitor, the person in uniform locked the house door, threatened the complainant with a knife, tied the hands and legs of the complainant and his wife, and threatened to kill them. The accused then robbed about 677 grams of gold ornaments, Rs 20 lakhs cash and two mobile phones from the cupboard in the bedroom and fled from the spot." </p><p>Probe revealed that the prime suspect had committed the robbery while he was on parole from Hindalga Central Jail, Belagavi, and had returned to the jail afterwards. On February 20, the police secured his custody. </p><p>"During sustained interrogation, he confessed that he had committed the offence along with two accomplices and provided information about them. He also disclosed that some of the robbed gold ornaments were kept with a friend in Shivamogga and at his residence in RR Nagar," the police said. </p><p>Police subsequently arrested the others and recovered 429 grams of gold and Rs 10 lakhs in cash. Further probe is on.</p>