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Three arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru

During the probe, police gathered information about the suspects and arrested them on May 10 and 11.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 21:02 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 21:02 IST
India NewsBengaluruCrimerobbery

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