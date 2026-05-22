Three arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: Chikkajala police arrested three people for allegedly threatening a man at knifepoint and robbing valuables worth Rs 24.81 lakh.</p>.<p>The arrested have been identified as Guruprasad, 33, from Jigani; and Arbaz, 20, and Jibran, 23, both from Begur.</p>.<p>According to police, two of the accused broke into the complainant’s house near Chikkajala on April 18.</p>.<p>They threatened the complainant and his sister with a knife and forcibly took the cupboard key. They then robbed the family of Rs 13–14 lakh in cash and jewellery.</p>.Two arrested for robbing man at knifepoint in Bengaluru's KR Puram.<p>Chikkajala police registered a case and launched an investigation.</p>.<p>During the probe, police gathered information about the suspects and arrested them on May 10 and 11.</p>.<p>Police said the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation, and the officers recovered valuables and Rs 12.31 lakh in cash. Further investigation is underway.</p>