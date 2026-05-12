Three arrested for selling prohibited deer horns in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> police has arrested three people for allegedly selling deer horns, officials said. </p><p>The arrested are Murali, 29, a painter from Moodalapalya; Manjunath, 39, a delivery boy from Marenahalli; and Kariyappa, 53, a resident of Chikkasandra. </p><p>The CCB made the arrests on May 9 after receiving a tipoff that unidentified persons were trying to sell a horn of some wild animal near a college in Chikkabanavara. </p>.After death of 4 spotted deer, treating rest uphill task for Davangere zoo.<p>Upon verifying the information, the CCB officers registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act at the Chikkabanavara police station. </p><p>Officials then raided the location and apprehended the trio. </p><p>“When interrogated, they confessed to committing this act with the intention of making more money,” the police said in a statement. </p><p>A prime suspect is still absconding and the police have valued the seized contraband at Rs 10 lakh. Further probe is ongoing.</p>