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Three arrested for selling prohibited deer horns in Bengaluru

The CCB made the arrests on May 9 after receiving a tipoff that unidentified persons were trying to sell a horn of some wild animal.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 06:47 IST
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