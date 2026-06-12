Three Bengaluru police officers suspended for dereliction of duty in Kadugodi child murder case

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru city police commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has suspended three police personnel, including the then Kadugodi Inspector Rangaswamy H M,. PSI Ningaraju Anninavar, and police constable Halesh Naik, for alleged dereliction of duty in the investigation of the murder of a five-year-old girl in Kadugodi.</p><p>The disciplinary action follows findings of lapses in the handling of the case, in which the child's mother Priyanka, an advocate and her live-in partner Mohan G.M, a realtor are allegedly involved. </p><p>According to the commissioner, preliminary inquiries indicated serious shortcomings in the manner in which the case was investigated.</p><p>Police have now appointed an ACP from another subdivision to conduct a fresh probe and ascertain whether there was any motive or intent behind the officers' failure to handle the case properly. Authorities are examining the circumstances that led to the alleged investigative lapses and whether any deliberate omissions were involved.</p>.Bengaluru house party that accidentally went viral.<p>A detailed departmental inquiry would be conducted and based on findings further action will be initiated, the commissioner said.</p><p>The suspension orders were issued on Friday as the department intensified scrutiny of the investigation carried out in the initial stages of the case and Praveen B, father of a five year old victim Vennila, had approached senior police officers and demanded justice for his daughter's death by submitting the post-mortem report.</p><p>Speaking to <em>DH</em>, Rangaswamy H M, who is presently serving as an inspector in Electronic City Traffic Police Station said that there was no negligence or attempt to shield the accused during the investigation.</p><p>"We were waiting for the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report to proceed with the probe. A case of suspicious death had been registered, and the investigating officer, PSI Ningaraju Anninavar, had approached doctors repeatedly seeking the final FSL report. However, the doctors advised us to wait until the report was received" he said.</p><p>In the meantime, I was transferred to the Electronic City Traffic police station. Subsequently, the child's father approached the present inspector, who continued the investigation and arrested the accused. There was no negligence on our part," he said.</p>