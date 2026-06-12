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Three Bengaluru police officers suspended for dereliction of duty in Kadugodi child murder case

According to the commissioner, preliminary inquiries indicated serious shortcomings in the manner in which the case was investigated.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 07:30 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 07:30 IST
Bengaluru newsCrimeBengaluru PoliceKadugodi

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