Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Three cases booked following special drive against wine shops, bars in Bengaluru

The drive, which began in the early hours of the day and continued until 10 am, police said.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 22:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 June 2026, 22:28 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsExcise Act

Follow us on :

Follow Us