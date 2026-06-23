Three cases booked following special drive against wine shops, bars in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The North Division of the Bengaluru police registered three cases during a special drive conducted against bars, restaurants, and wine shops within its jurisdiction, officials said on Monday.</p>.Excise revenue at new high despite lower sales in Karnataka.<p>The drive, which began in the early hours of the day and continued until 10 am, led to the booking of three cases after officials found violations of provisions of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/excise-act">Excise Act </a>at the establishments concerned, police said.</p>.<p>"During the operation, surprise inspections were carried out at wine shops, bars, and restaurants located within the limits of 13 police stations. A total of 69 wine shops and 64 bars and restaurants were inspected,” the city police said in a statement.</p>