<p>Bengaluru: Three police personnel from the High Grounds Traffic Police Station were suspended on Monday for allegedly extending duty hours and collecting fines while keeping their body-worn cameras turned off.</p>.<p>The action follows public complaints about unauthorised vehicle checks in the High Grounds area. After an internal probe, DCP (Traffic, West) Anoop A Shetty issued suspension orders against Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Suresh G and police constables Sadiq Pasha and Prashanth.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>High Grounds Traffic Police said that despite departmental rules requiring all field officers to keep their body-worn cameras active during enforcement, the three had switched them off.</p>.<p>On the day of the incident, the officers’ official shift was to end at 4 pm. They reportedly extended duty by 15 minutes without authorisation to target motorists and collect fines for personal benefit.</p>.<p>Traffic police have urged citizens to report such instances of harassment or demands for spot fines without a valid digital receipt through the Public Eye portal or by calling 112.</p>