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Three cops suspended for collecting fines after duty hours in Bengaluru, turning off body cameras

High Grounds Traffic Police said that despite departmental rules requiring all field officers to keep their body-worn cameras active during enforcement, the three had switched them off.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 19:39 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 19:39 IST
India NewsBengalurufine

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