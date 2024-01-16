JOIN US
Three-day Bengaluru GAFX to be held from Jan 29

The focal theme of Bengaluru GAFX (Games, Animation and Visual Effects), organised by the Karnataka Department of Information Technology-Biotechnology, and Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), is ‘Augmented Intelligence: Powering AVGC’.
Last Updated 16 January 2024, 13:06 IST

Bengaluru: Bengaluru GAFX, positioned as the country's flagship event in the Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming & Comics (AVGC) sector, will be held here from January 29 to 31.

“Bengaluru GAFX will bring together the Animation, Visual Effects, Games & Comics industry for a congregation of knowledge exchange like no other. The event will see the industry, academia, and government come onto a common platform to deliberate the learnings, trends, challenges and future roadmap of their sector and continue Karnataka’s leadership in powering holistic growth & development of AVGC in India,” the organisers said in a statement.

(Published 16 January 2024, 13:06 IST)
