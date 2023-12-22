Three-day conference to address developments in gastroenterology

Tackling the rising cases of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) across the state and the country is one of the areas of focus at the 64th Annual Conference of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology being held at the GKVK auditorium from Thursday.
Hosted by the Karnataka chapter of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology, the annual conference will see over 2,000 delegates from across the country deliberate upon groundbreaking research into gastroenterology and engage in discussions around enhancing patient care.
Dr Naresh Bhat, the chairman of the organising committee of this conference and the chief of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, told DH that Thursday saw discussions on the recent developments in the field of gastroenterology.
“Over the next three days, 500 faculty and 18 foreign faculty will be delivering sessions and presenting independent research into various aspects of endoscopy and newer developments in the field from across the world,” he said, adding that nearly 60 international delegates from a few African countries and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations will also be participating in the conference.
Focusing on the “exponential” rise in the number of cases of IBD in the country and Crohn’s disease (a type of IBD) in Karnataka over the past 2-3 decades, he said that this is possibly linked to changes in diet and lifestyle.
“We believe that diet has an important role in preventing and treating this disease and dietary interventions can be made to treat patients as well,” Dr Bhat added.
The conference will also be focusing on discussions about reducing the complications of endoscopy. The conference was inaugurated by General BS Raju, former Vice Chief of the Army Staff and Director General Military
Operations (DGMO).