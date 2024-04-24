Three-day jazz festival opens Friday

Another highlight of the second day is a solo performance by Sunil better known as Drums Sunil. Sunil, who is trained in mridangam and ghatam, switched to jazz percussion four years ago. He is best known for working on the background score of films like ‘KGF1’ and ‘Dhamaka’. The artiste will play Afro-Cuban and Latin percussion instruments which include the conga, bongo, timbale, left foot clave and cajon. The hybrid setup will also include cymbals.