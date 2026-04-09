<p>Vijayapura: Three tourists from Bengaluru, including a 12-year-old boy, drowned in the historic Bhutnal lake near here on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The police have identified the deceased as Mohammad Hayat (12), Hyder Pasha (32) and Abdul Khuddus (35), residents of RT Nagar in Bengaluru.</p>.Two-day Campus To Career summit in Bengaluru from May 15.<p>The victims were part of a 14-member family, who were on a tour of Vijayapura. During their visit to the lake, Hyder had accidentally slipped into the waterbody. Khuddus and Pasha entered the lake in a bid to save Hayat.</p>.<p>The Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the Adarsh Nagar police rushed to the spot and pulled all three out of the lake. While Hayat and Pasha died instantaneously, Khuddus died en route to a Vijayapura hospital.</p>.<p>The bodies were handed over to the relatives after conducting the post-mortem at Vijayapura district hospital. The Adarsh Nagar police have registered a case.</p>