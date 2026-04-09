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Three from Bengaluru drown in Vijayapura's Bhutnal lake

The Fire and Emergency Services personnel and the Adarsh Nagar police rushed to the spot and pulled all three out of the lake.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 21:38 IST
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Published 08 April 2026, 21:38 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsVijayapura

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