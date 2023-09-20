Home
Three held for murdering friend in Bengaluru

The deceased has been identified as Farooq Khan (26), a resident of Hegde Nagar.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 21:11 IST

Police have arrested three men for allegedly killing their friend over a personal conflict.

He was accompanied by his friends Suhail, Ali Akram, and Mubarak, who took him in an auto to Arkavathy Layout on Sunday afternoon. According to the police, the accused attempted to threaten Khan with a knife, but when he resisted, they slit his throat.

A police officer stated that Khan’s brother was at the police station to report him missing, but by the time, the accused had already surrendered.

The officer explained that Khan and the trio were friends. Khan had been harassing Suhail and had threatened to falsely implicate him in a drug case using his police connections. He also allegedly extorted Rs 10,000 from Suhail. “Khan had also taken Suhail’s phone and destroyed it, which enraged Suhail because his late mother’s pictures were saved on that mobile,” the officer said.

