Three held for threatening man, damaging parked vehicles near Bengaluru's Magadi Venkatappa Road

<p>VV Puram police have arrested three people for allegedly threatening a man and damaging parked two-wheelers, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The accused have been identified as Abhishek, 26, Puneeth alias Tony, 25, and Umesh, 27, all residents of VV Puram and Mavalli.</p>.Four held for molesting woman, assaulting her fiance late night in Karnataka.<p>According to police, on May 20, near Magadi Venkatappa Road, the trio stopped a man, assaulted him and threatened him with death. They later went on to damage two-wheelers parked in front of the complainant’s house.</p>.<p>The suspects were arrested on May 23.</p>.<p>During interrogation, they confessed to the crime. Police said investigations revealed that the accused committed the act to create fear and spread mischief in the area.</p>.<p>They were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>