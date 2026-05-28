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Three held for threatening man, damaging parked vehicles near Bengaluru's Magadi Venkatappa Road

According to police, on May 20, near Magadi Venkatappa Road, the trio stopped a man, assaulted him and threatened him with death.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 21:34 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 21:34 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsAssaultArrested

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