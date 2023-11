Bengaluru: Brigade Road, decked out for the Deepavali crowds, was plunged into darkness on Saturday due to a major power outage. The blackout lasted over three hours during the evening, resulting in a darkened street during a prime celebration and shopping time. Visitors looking forward to the festive atmosphere and last-minute shopping were met with disappointment. Shopkeepers faced challenges as the power cut struck at around 5 pm and persisted until 8 pm, a peak time for business.